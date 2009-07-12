Missing Grandmother Found

It was an unbearable two days for one Grayson County family, but now a joyful ending. A Sherman grandmother reported missing on Friday has been found.

Dixie Ada Grigg was dropped off at a Lucky Stop on Friday and then went missing. Search efforts Saturday and Sunday morning turned up nothing, so the family set out Sunday - driving around town and back roads looking for their mother.

Her family found Grigg alive and well around 6:30 Sunday evening walking near her home. Her family says she is doing okay.

KTEN News