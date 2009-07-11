Family of Missing Grandmother Speak Out

Update:



It was an unbearable two days for one Grayson County family, but now a joyful ending. A Sherman grandmother reported missing on Friday has been found.

The search for a missing grandmother in Sherman continues Saturday night. Authorities say Dixie Ada Grigg, 60, was last seen Friday around noon at a Texoma Parkway convenience store.

Authorities say she is a white female around 5'3", weighting 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt with black pants.

Her family spoke to KTEN Saturday evening.

"It's been awful," said Holy Pedigo, Grigg's daughter. "[A] sickening feeling to know that your mother's out there and you don't know where she is or who she is with."

Her family says Grigg's granddaughter dropped her off at a Lucky Stop on Texoma Parkway Friday afternoon. Surveillance video shows Grigg inside the store and then walking out, but authorities have no idea where she went after leaving the store. Her daughter says Grigg has battled depression but her spirits have been improving in recent weeks. She says it is unlike her mother to not contact family.

Sherman Police activated a special calling system Saturday morning. It makes phone calls around the area that the missing person was last seen to hopefully assist in developing leads. No, leads, though were generated.

"Because of her age and the heat and not getting contact with family like she normally does there is some cause for concern, " said Sgt. D.M. Hampton. "Enough to want us to dig a little deeper."

If you have any information about Grigg's whereabouts call Sherman Police at 903-892-7290.

KTEN News