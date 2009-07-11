Sherman Police Search For Missing 60-Year-Old Woman

UPDATE:



It was an unbearable two days for one Grayson County family, but now a joyful ending. A Sherman grandmother reported missing on Friday has been found.

-------------------------

Sherman Police are searching for a 60 year-old woman.

Police say Dixie Ada Grigg, 60, was reportedly dropped off at the Lucky Stop on Texoma Parkway Friday afternoon by a family member has not been seen since. Her family searched for her several hours yesterday and contacted Sherman Police for their help.

A Child is Missing (ACIM) was activated early Saturday morning - allowing authorities to call several thousand homes around the Lucky Stop to hopefully assist in developing leads. Authorities told KTEN no authorities were generated from the morning efforts. The calling is now being expanded to a larger part of town.

Dixie Ada Grigg is 60 years old, 5'3", weighing 220 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white horizontal stripe shirt with blue trim with black pants and flip flops.

If you have any information please call the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290.

KTEN News