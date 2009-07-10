Get a Free Chick-fil-a Meal Today

Today, July 10, 2009, is offically Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-a and if you stop by dressed from head to "hoof" in cow attire you'll get a free combo meal! But if you don't want to go decked out, Chick-fil-a says they will cut you a deal, half off for "half dress".

Hundreds are expected to show up today to the Chick-fil-a in Sherman. Chick-fil-a owner, Rob Medders, says this is a nationwide event and he expects hundreds at his stores locations. This event goes on all day and throughout tonight.

Two different youth groups are scheduled to show up, both brining about 50 kids. One youth was said to have been working on their costumes as one of their Vacation Bible school projects and they will make their costume debut this afternoon.

So even if you do not want to dress up, you can go check out the scenery. There will be some of the best looking cows you will ever see.

The offical Chick-fil-a cow will make apparences throughout the day.

Christina Lusby, Reports.