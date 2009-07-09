Clayton Homes Burglary

Multiple model homes are broken into along the Texoma Parkway in Sherman.

It happened at Clayton Homes in the 6200 block of Texoma Parkway. Workers there reported several doors kicked in and furniture stolen. They think it happened Monday Night or early Tuesday morning.

"I come into work and notice all the houses that've been broken into. You know, there are just six houses and it just upset me. We're just here to try and sell affordable homes and take care of our customers and it's just a real sad deal that somebody had to come in here and vandalize and tear up property."



There are 17 homes in total at that complex and authorities say three of the six that were hit had a lot damage done. They think it happened Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Police are still investigating.