A Man is Stabbed to Death in Durant

An overnight stabbing leaves 25-year old Jason Booker dead, with multiple stab wounds. Police are on still on the scene Wednesday morning sifting through evidence.

Right now, we know Booker was stabbed to death around three o'clock Wednesday morning. Officials say he had dialed 911 before he was killed.

We have also learned that the he and his wife had just moved into the neighborhood.

All of these details are being investigated. We will have more information on KTEN News at Five.



