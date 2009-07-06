Park Officials Ready For Break

Keep Lake Texoma clean. After a busy holiday weekend park rangers are looking for some R-&-R. But they'll have to cleanup the beaches and lake first. KTEN's Katy Blakey has more.

Like most families out on the water Monday, the came now to avoid the holiday crowds. While others packed up, the Scott family stayed - planning a week-long vacation at East Burns Run.

A side-effect of the holiday crowds? Trash. Park crews are already cleaning up the beaches, but campers we spoke with say most people do a good job of cleaning up.

"They take pretty good care of stuff around here," said Gayland Scott. "There's not a mess left by most people."

As for park officials, they'll be doing a lot of paper work filling out accident reports. They also wrote a ton of safety inspection violations this weekend and had to tell visitors constantly that fireworks were illegal on federal property.

If you avoided the lake this weekend now is the time to come. Park rangers say the weekend after the 4th of July is one of the best times to hit the water.

Katy Blakey, KTEN News

