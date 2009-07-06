Missing Ada Man is Found Dead

The body of an Ada man who has been missing since Friday has been found.

41-year-old James "Jim" Leon was found just after twelve o'clock noon on Highway 99 just south of Fittstown in Pontotoc County.

His family members he was last seen at Lake Texoma Friday night at midnight and did show up to work on Saturday. Leon owns Daylight Doughnuts in Ada.

