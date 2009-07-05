OHP Investigates Drowning of Ardmore Father

A tragic July 4th for one Ardmore family, after their father drowned at Lake Murray. OHP Lake Patrol is still investigating.

According to the report, 37-year-old Shawn Thogmartin, was visiting Tee Pee Beach. Family told authorities he had been complaining of low blood sugar all day. Around 7 p.m. Thogmartin walked a few yards into the water with his children. At some point he went under. Swimmers found Thogmartin and brought him to shore.

Witnesses began performing C.P.R until paramedics arrived. Love County EMS rushed him to Mercy Memorial Hospital in Ardmore. Thogmartin was pronounced dead around one hour later.

