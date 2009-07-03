Fourth of July Traditions

On the Fourth of July we seem to get carried away with hot dogs and fireworks. That's how we celebrate, but what about what we are celebrating? KTEN's Deeda Payton has the history behind the holiday.

Most people think of boating and hanging out with family and friends when they think of the fourth of July, but we can't forget where we came from, especially at a time when we still have so many men and women fighting for our freedom.



"It's about going camping, watching fireworks and cookin' out." Although that may be true, that's not the whole truth. July 4th 1776 was the day the united states adopted the Declaration of Independence, therefore becoming independent of British rule.

Fireworks, picnics and parades are just some of the ways we express our gratitude for our fore-fathers who fought for our freedom. "It's Independence Day! We're free now and you think about all the people that died and gave their lives for us and people that are out there fighting right now for us." "It means I get to thank all the guys that served like me." "Being proud of our freedom."

And since today is a federal holiday, many people enjoy a day off of work and look forward to spending time with their family. "It's getting together with my family, celebrating Independence Day. Relatives travel in that we haven't seen in several months we get to hang out with them and have a good time."

And, no Fourth of July weekend would be complete without... "Fireworks of course!"



Contrary to popular belief, the Declaration of Independence was not actually signed on July fourth. Many of the signatures were not added until August second.



Deeda Payton, KTEN News.