Prevent Wildfires, Practice Fireworks Safety

Fires can spread quickly in the summer months because of the dry vegetation. All it would take is one spark from a firework, grill or cigarette to start a devastating wildfire.

The Sherman Fire Department advises people to find a safe place to shoot off fireworks, away from brush and grass. "Open fields, hard surface areas, things like that where there is no grass or anything that would burn.>"

Here are some tips to keep in mind this weekend:

Fireworks should only be used under adult supervision, away from trees, grass and structures.

Keep a water hose, bucket of water or wet towels nearby to stop small fires.

And, do not shoot fireworks next to a grill or near people smoking cigarettes.

Remember it is illegal to shoot of fireworks in the city limits of Denison, Sherman, Ada and Ardmore.

