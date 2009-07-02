Where To Be: Fourth of July Events Around Texoma

Independence Day Parade starts July 4th at 10am. Begins at Central Park and follows down Main Street.



Loco, OK

Lawnmower Grand Prix and Fireworks Show Friday, July 3 - 5 p.m.

Lawnmower Races at 6PM, Benefit Dinner for Fire Dept. at 5PM, Live music, fireworks show at dark. Visit www.locovfd.com.

Marshall County, OK

Marshall County Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Show starts at dusk Friday, July 3rd. Free stick flags will be given away as well as any donations to help keep this long running show at this location going. Parking will be available at the former lodge lot, the former golf course area and any over flow at the airstrip. Traffic Control and the safety zone will be provided by Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Troop E Durant The Marshall County Sheriffs Office will also assist with traffic control Listen to Mad Rock Live Remote, from 6pm to 9 pm as well as KLAK, KMKT AND KMAD am from Madill.

Paris, TX

Fourth of July parade through downtown begins at 10am Saturday, followed by picnic.

Pocola, OK

Choctaw Casino, located on I-540 a t exit 15 in Pocola, Oklahoma, invites visitors to get red, white and crazy while enjoying fireworks, live music and cash drawings during the Fourth of July weekend. The celebration begins on July 4 at noon when three people will win $400 ev ery two hours until 8 p.m., totaling $6,000 worth of cash prizes. Sammy Kershaw will continue the celebration with live music at Choctaw Casi no-Pocola's CenterStage. Bringing the Fourth of July celebration to a close, Choctaw Casino-Pocola will light up the sky with a free fireworks show.



CenterStage will once again provide free entertainment on July 5 at 8 p.m., with Cowboy Troy.

For more information on Choctaw Casino-Pocola, visit www.choctawcasinos.com

Van Alstyne, TX

Old Fashioned 4th of July. Starts Saturday from 9am to 3pm; Fireworks display at dark. Downtown Van Alstyne; Fireworks at GCCC South Campus; Come join us for tons of fun for kids and families, live music, stagecoach rides, and food and craft vendors! Sponsored by Keep Van Alstyne Beautiful

Denison, TX



July 4 Fireworks Extravanganza

Date: July 4, 2009

Time: 05:00 PM - 10:00 PM

http://www.denisontexas.us

Annual July 4 fireworks show held at Munson Stadium in downtown Denison. Great show...no admission fee.

Fireworks at Dark

Music by: Greg Guymon & Little Big Iron

@7:30pm



Fireworks After Party at T Bones Bar & Grill

Date: July 4, 2009

Time: 10:00 PM - 12:00 PM

http://www.tbones.us

Event Description

Come on over and we'll cool you off and fill ya up!

Lone Grove, OK



40th Annual 4th of July Open Air Gospel Singing

Saturday, July 4, 2009

8:00 PM to 12:00 AM

Free Admission to the 40th Annual Open Air Gospel Singing! Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy local talent with featured group Master's Voice as they perform. A concession stand for refreshments will be provided.

Parking is provided and parking attendants will be on hand.

For more information call (580) 657-3183

Location: The Country Tabernacle

1 Mile west of Lone Grove and 4 Miles South on Cheek Rd.



Lake Murray, Oklahoma

Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display

Saturday, July 4, 2009

6:30 PM to 10:00 PM

For an "Up Close" view of the action, take Scenic 77 and turn east at the Park Office. Follow signs and turn right at Lern Roberts Road to the R.C. Flying Fields.

The festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. with food and beverage vendors and live entertainment by 3rd Colunm Band. GTO Radio will play music to accompany the fireworks display.

Location: R.C. Flying Field

Scenic 77 (Lake Murray Drive) South



Grayson County, TX

July 4th, 2009

7:00 am - 2:00 pm; 6 pm at GCCC South Campus

Old Fashioned Fourth of July CelebrationThe days events will kick off in downtown Van Alstyne with the Friends of the Library Breakfast at 7 am and vendors, prizes, food, music and much more from 9 am to 2 pm! At 6 pm, head over to Grayson County College's South Campus in Van Alstyne to listen to live music, enjoy refreshments and barbeque served by the Women's Auxiliary and Volunteers of the Van Alstyne Fire Department. At dark, view the Fireworks Show, sponsored by Keep Van Alstyne Beautiful.

Tishomingo, OK

Old-Fashioned 4th of July Festival & Parade, beginning Friday, includes countrywide talent contest, domino tournament, patriotic decorated bed races, watermelon seed spitting contest, live music and fireworks display. Saturday's festivities feature a parade, flag salute and patriotic music. Other activities include an apple pie contest, turtle races, sack races, perch fishing derby, bubble gum bubble blowing contest, arts and crafts, and food vendors, 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Main Street & Pennington Park. Contact: Janis Stewart, 580-371-2175

or johnstoncochamberyahoo.com

Chickasha, OK

Blow up the Ranch Music Festival, all-day music event will feature various artists throughout the day performing at the Trailboss amphitheater and the new indoor Oklahoma stage. The music starts at noon and includes performers such as Mama Sweet, Jeff Hobbs and the Jacks, John Fulbright, Gabe Marshall, and more, noon-12 a.m., Muscle Car Ranch, 3609 S. 16 St. Contact: Curtis Hart, 405-222-4910 or charticusaol.com

Davis, OK

Summerfest, featuring a parade, inflatables, games, live entertainment, flag presentation to veterans, food and a fireworks finale! 9 a.m., Wolf Field. Call: 580-369-2402.

Fort Gibson, OK

4th at the Fort, includes daily life and military demonstrations, music and the reading of the Declaration of Independence, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Gibson Historic Site, 907 N. Garrison. Contact: Chris Morgan, 918-478-4088 or fortgibsonokhistory.org

Pawnee, OK

4th of July Celebration, featuring an annual turtle race, water balloon volleyball, coins-in-the-straw, tug-of-war, boot toss, egg toss, and horseshoes for all ages, 8 a.m., courthouse square. Contact: Bill Gosnell, 918-762-2108 or pawneechambercowboy.net