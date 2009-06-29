Local Girls Making a Difference

During these tough economic times it's nice to hear when someone takes the time to make a difference in their community. Especially when it's kids! Meredith Saldana met with some girls in Ardmore that are raising money for other kids in the area. She has their story.

It all started 3 years ago, when the girls were 8 and 5.

They visited their grandmother at work at DHS and saw kids less fortunate and decided they wanted to help.

Now they're preparing for their 3rd annual lemonade stand and it keeps getting bigger every year.

Monday they were helping put up flags for their fundraiser on Wednesday.

But the girls say all the work is worth it to help out other kids.

Taylor Barnes, 7, says, "We wanted to help other kids so we could raise money for them and then they would be more healthy and they would have more food and toys like us."

Darian Barnes, 10, says, "We sell lemonade, cookies, brownies and other drinks and stuff."

The first year they raised $280 on their own.

Last year they tripled their earnings making nearly $900.

This year their goal is to break the $1,000 mark for kids in need.

The lemonade stand will be Wednesday from 10am-6pm in the parking lot of Steve Beans Construction Company on Veterans Boulevard in Ardmore.

All proceeds benefit the Child Abuse Awareness Fund.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News