Less Inmates in Texas: More Trouble for Grayson Co. Jail?

Commissioners are zeroing in on one company and say a decision on whether to move ahead with privatizing the jail may be made in just three weeks.

The Grayson County Jail now has the capacity to house about 350 inmates at a cost of $49.50 a day. Over the past few months commissioners have discussed privatizing the jail to reduce costs.

They hope building a larger facility will allow them to house more inmates from across the state and that the fee per inmate will be less than what their paying now. On the other hand, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the number of inmates in has fallen, which would lead some to believe a new, larger jail in Grayson County may be sitting empty, yet county Judge Drue Bynum says he not worried.

"Their feasibly study came back and said in the next 20 years we would need a facility that would hold between 720 and 750 people, so we were making our decision based on the jail commission feasibility study that we just engaged."

The new jail is slated to be built near the corner of Frisco Road and Graystone on the Northeast side of Sherman.

The company now being considered is Southwest Corrections. They hope to run a new 750 bed jail here.

Judge Bynum says attorneys are now reviewing the offer made by Southwest Corrections, and may make a decision as early as July 13th. We'll keep you posted.

Vanessa bolano, KTEN News.