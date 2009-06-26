Golden Harvest Day Premiere

Tomorrow kicks off the Golden Harvest Festival in Achille, Oklahoma. This is the 16th Annual Golden Harvest Day and each year it's given in honor of the Esbenshade's son, Jamie, who passed away in 1993.

The day started as a gathering of close friends to help mourn the loss of a loved one and eventually turned into a festival people from all over the United States travel to see. A festival Jim says would make his son proud. Jim Esbenshade, the Founder of Harvest Days, says thousands have attended this event in past years. "Every year it's getting bigger and bigger. I think we had about 10 states represented last year and they come from all over the United States. It's turning to a big event."

The festival is fun and educational. Participants are taken on a tour through the fields by carts where demonstrations remise the old way of harvesting crops as well as new ways. The Esbenshades say they strive to make the festival different every year and this years highlight will be a John Deer Hay cubing machine. There will also be vendors, horse drawn buggy rides, antiques and numerous other demonstrations throughout the day.

The best part, the admission is free for everyone who attends and a free lunch is also provided! Golden Harvest will be held tomorrow, June 27, 2009 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in Hendrix, Oklahoma. The tents are set up on Esbenshade Farms located near 2174 Hendrix Road (6 miles East of Colbert or 1 1/2 miles West of Achille on Highway 91, then you drive 2 miles South on Hendrix Road).

For more information you can contact Esbenshade Farms at (580) 283-3453.

Christina Lusby, Reports.