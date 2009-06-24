Recovering Meth Addict Talks About Importance Of Awareness

Oklahoma drug enforcement agencies are taking a stand against methamphetamine with a new public awareness program. Meredith Saldana met with a recovering meth addict about why programs like this are so important.

Ronnie Robinson battled with his meth addiction, daily, for 20 years and says awareness is the key to prevention.

The OBN and the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police are spearheading the effort due to meth's rising prevalence in southern Oklahoma.

Robinson says he used to do anything necessary to get his drug fix and says he exhausted everything he had.

Because of his addiction, he found himself facing time in prison and homelessness.

But now he's been clean for more than 6 years and he tells me even if your child isn't involved in drugs, Thursday's luncheon is something they should experience.

Robinson says, "I think any opportunity to expose children to the horrors of addiction is a great opportunity. I don't think there's any opportunity that should be over looked or missed. No one ever knows what one word or one phrase or one paragraph or one person can say or do that's gonna affect another person."

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is kicking off its "Be a winner, stand your ground against meth" campaign with a free lunch from noon to one Thursday at the Carter County Health Department.

The public is invited to attend the event which is geared towards helping youth leaders, single parents, and other relatives raising children who aren't their own.

An Ardmore police officer will also be on hand at the lunch with a display of meth paraphernalia to help educate families.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News