Ardmore Launches New Mass Notification System

We first told you a few months ago about the City of Ardmore's new mass notification system. Wednesday the city-to-citizen notification system was launched and is now ready to go. KTEN's Meredith Saldana has more.

With this system city leaders can send voice, text and e-mail messages to citizens and business owners within a matter of minutes.

The system is set up to notify the people in Ardmore of any weather concerns or even problems like power outages or water issues.

It will also provide other helpful information, for example, a water line break.

The system will only notify the neighborhood affected.

Ardmore Fire Chief JD Spohn says storm sirens are not meant to wake you up and this system will help with that problem.

Spohn says, "This way no matter where you are you should receive this. If you're out and you have your cell phone you're gonna receive it. If you have your e-mail and you're on your computer you're gonna get an e-mail. If it's in the middle of the night you'll get the phone call. It sends it to all the numbers you enter it will send that message to it."

The system costs about $28,000 per year, that's roughly $3 per city address and the city has already paid for that through the general fund.

So, all residents have to do is register.

And to register all you have to do is log onto the city website, www. Ardmorecity .org, then input your information.

It only takes a matter of minutes.

If you have a number that is listed at your home or business you may already be entered.

The system will not be used for political reasons or sales notifications.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News