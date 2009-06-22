Wilson N. Jones Seeking Partner

One of Texoma's largest healthcare providers, Wilson N. Jones, is citing the economy as a reason the facility is seeking a partner.

According to hospital officials, the facility has experienced bad debt increase by almost $1 million a month so far this year. Now, to maintain a high level of quality into the future, they're looking to partner up with a larger healthcare provider.

"We're looking for someone that can come in and help invest capital, help keep us current with technology and help us grow our service lines and help from a technology standpoint and remain competitive," says Pat Flynn, WNJ president & CEO.

They've actually been working with a firm since early this year to narrow the search. Now, they're in the final stages of a partnership selection process And hope to have a deal finalized by later this year.

Once officials make a selection, there will be a due diligence phase for a couple of months. Meaning, they'll have some time to make sure it's the best option for Wilson N. Jones and patients.