Boom or Bust? Fireworks Stands Prepare For 4th of July

The Fourth of July is less than two weeks away. You've seen the fireworks stands popping up all over the place. This year they are looking to make a big profit. KTEN's Katy Blakey has more.

After several dismal years - the flooding of 2007 and the droughts of '06 and '08 - firework stands weren't able to do much business. But this year it looks like the weather is cooperating.

American fireworks is a whole-sale distributor right outside Durant. Scott Wood and his family have been selling fireworks since the 1930's and they have seen it all - from droughts to floods, to changing laws. They buy their fireworks from China and in turn, sell them to over 150 vendors across Texas and Oklahoma.

Wood does not depend solely on fireworks. He's a CPA and a restaurant owner, but selling firecrackers and bottle rockets helps make ends meet. These past few summers have been tough.

"Those 2 years were pretty lean," said Scott Wood, President of Americas Fireworks. "Last year was a very good year and we've made a comeback. We're still trying to recover from those 2 years, but we're well on our way."

Of course his business depends all on the weather. He says sunshine and little bit of rain, leading up to the 4th typically makes for a profitable year. Right now, things are looking good for his business.

Katy Blakey, KTEN News