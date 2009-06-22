Fannin County's New K-9

Fannin County Sheriff's Office has marked history for their department by adding a new furry friend to the force. The new 3-year old K-9 Officer, Rocki specializes in narcotics trafficking. The German shepherd is now a full time partner for Officer Costa. Lieutenant Parker says the selection process was extremely competitive as many in the department wanted to work with rocki, but in the end it was Costa and Rocki who teamed up. Officer Costa says, "Rocki is like a 3-year old child, he has an attitude just like you and me. If he does not want to do something he will let me know, but when it comes to business, he knows when it's time to go to work." Fannin County says the newest member was made possible by the $9,000 donation from the Texoma Housing Partners and their board the Texoma Council of Governments. The money helped pay for the training and housing for the K-9. Fannin County says they are anxious to see him being work and say he will be a big asset to the team.