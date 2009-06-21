Lake Patrol Urges Water Safety

Sunday marks the first day of summer - the longest day of the year. Hundreds of folks took advantage of the heat this weekend to hit the waters of Lake Texoma.

Emergency crews were busy Saturday, responding to several accidents on both sides of the lake. In fact, medical helicopters were called out at least three times.

A boating accident landed one person in the hospital and there were also two other incidents with similar outcomes on the water.

Oklahoma's Lake Patrol is urging folks to stay safe.

"You want to make sure that whenever you do come out and enjoy the water that you watch your speed," said Trooper Greg Williams. "Speed is one of the biggest things. Just like it is on the road, water is not real forgiving."

Troopers say Saturday's boat crash was caused by excessive speed. The boat was reportedly traveling between 85 and 90 miles per hour.

KTEN News