FEMA Assistance Announced For Wildfires In Oklahoma

Federal aid is headed to the area to help local residents recover from the major wildfires two months ago.



Back in early April, nearly 270 homes and businesses were damaged, as fires burned more than 100,000 acres across the state of Oklahoma. Now, the office of Gov. Brad Henry has made an announcement of disaster aid for individuals and businesses suffering those losses.

The aid applies to those affected in Carter, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne and Stephens counties.

Oklahomans who suffered uninsured damage are eligible for assistance for home repairs or temporary housing. And, small business can qualify for low-interest loans, disaster unemployment assistance. They can also apply for grants for serious needs and those necessary expenses not met by other programs.



You can apply for assistance, by calling 1-800-621-fema (3362). Those with speech or hearing impairment may call 1-800-462-7585.

Individuals may also register online by clicking here.

When calling to apply, operators will need the following information from the applicant:

- current phone number;

- address at the time of the disaster and the address where the applicant is now staying;

- social security number, if available;

- a general list of damages and losses applicant suffered;

- if insured, the name of the company or agent and the policy number;

- general financial information; and,

- bank account coding information if the applicant wishes to speed up their assistance with direct deposit



