Ada Air Expo Takes Off Father's Day Weekend

If you're looking for something fun to do with your family Father's day weekend, you may want to head to Ada for the 6th annual air expo and state championship barbeque cook-off! KTEN's Meredith Saldana has more on what the events include.

For the first time, the Lima-Lima Precision flight team will be flying Friday night in close formation with their lights on for a twilight performance! It's free and starts Friday night at 8:45 at the Ada Municipal Airport.

We asked the event chairman what the most exciting part of Saturday's show is:

"Of course, the aerobatic performers," says Don Childers, event chairman. "The small bi-plane aerobatic performers are the most exciting, because they are so responsive. It's like a little sports car. They turn real quick, the action happens fast."

Again, Saturday is the big day. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Admission is free, parking is $10. There'll be a BBQ cook off, a motorcycle poker run in the morning, a car show and, of course, the air show starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m.

- Meredith Saldana, KTEN News.