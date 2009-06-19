17-Year-Old Denison Boy Injured at Church Camp

A shocking accident in Denison Friday afternoon. A youth helper at a church was air-lifted to Dallas after falling off an obstacle course.

Church officials say 17-year-old Mark Bolen only fell about 5 to 10 feet and landed on his head. It happened at around noon at the Vacation Bible School at Parkside Baptist Church.

Bolen was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas by air-ambulance in serious condition. Initially he was paralyzed, but the church pastor says he has regained movement on his left side.

Witnesses say he was on an inflatable obstacle course when he tried to do a back flip and landed on his head.

Bolen is a football player at Denison High School.