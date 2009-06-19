Free Mammograms

As the cost of healthcare grows, one local group is picking up the tab for residents in Grayson County. The Grayson County Health Care Department and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation are providing an opportunity to receive a free mammogram screening.

Their doors opened this morning at 9 a.m., residents were able to come in learn facts about the screenings, interview with a health employee, and receive a voucher which allows residents to redeem the free breast screening at Wilson and Jones at their leisure.

A mammogram screening can cost anywhere from $50 to $150 dollars so this opportunity could save you hundreds of dollars. Dozens of women came out to the health department to cash in on their health.

Doctors say 13% of women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at somepoint in their lives, that is one in eight women. A woman over the age of 40 should schedule a mammogram screening every one to two years.

Christina Lusby, Reports.