Lone Grove Residents Help Save Lives

A city that's no stranger to tragedy is coming together again to help others in need. The First National Bank in Lone Grove hosted a blood drive Wednesday. Meredith Saldana was there she has more on this story.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute had their mobile unit out in Lone Grove Wednesday and many residents came out to donate for others.

Lone Grove residents 17-years-old and older were asked to come out and donate.

The President of the Oklahoma Blood Institute says during the summer months many Oklahomans who regularly donate are away on vacation or busy with other summer activities, but patients needs and emergencies never take a break.

Lone Grove resident Debra Daniel says she tries to donate as often as possible.

"It makes me feel good about myself. It's painless, it helps other people and I would hope that in a time of need that people would do it for me."

Daniel's says many people from other communities helped the Lone Grove residents when they were in need and she thinks many people from Lone Grove came out and donated so they could return the favor.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News