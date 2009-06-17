Deadly Accident in Sherman

Police say 60-year-old Linda Mulder of Sherman died at Wilson N Jones Wednesday afternoon.

She was taken there after the car she was driving hit a tree off Dewey Avenue.

47-year-old Susan Dilmore of Sherman, who was a passenger in the car, is still in critical condition. She was flown from Wilson N Jones to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

At this time investigators are trying to figure out how the accident happened.