Deadly Accident in Sherman

Posted:

Police say 60-year-old Linda Mulder of Sherman died at Wilson N Jones Wednesday afternoon.     

She was taken there after the car she was driving hit a tree off Dewey Avenue.     

47-year-old Susan Dilmore of Sherman, who was a passenger in the car, is still in critical condition.  She was flown from Wilson N Jones to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.  

At this time investigators are trying to figure out how the accident happened.