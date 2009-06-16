Severe Heat Precautions

The summer season has not officially begun, but step outside and it feels like were in the middle of it. Meredith Saldana looked into some ways to help you beat the heat.

Here in Ardmore the heat index was over 100 degrees and the Ardmore Fire Department says the number of heat related calls they respond to spike during this time of year and it's important for people to be prepared.

It's almost officially summer and families are heading to area parks and spending more time outside.

But it's important to remember how dangerous the high temperatures can get.

Keep in mind your children and pet's temperatures increase 3-5 times faster than an adults.

The fire department reminds families to have their home AC checked by a licensed professional before it goes out to avoid catching them at a busy time when you may be without AC for several days.

Firefighter Scott Richards says, "Of course they want to use sun block to keep the kids from getting sun burned they don't really pay attention to what's going on. Keep an eye on your kids, make sure again they stay properly hydrated and make sure that they drink before they get thirsty. When the temperatures are this extreme when you get thirsty it's too late you've already started to dehydrate."

Here are some more tips for beating the heat:

-Of course never leave children or pets unattended in a car. Within just a matter of minutes the vehicle can reach temperatures in excess of 100 degrees.

-Try to avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day from about 2-5 PM.

-As fireman Richards said, stay hydrated and use your air conditioner. The fire department says even if you keep the air on about 78 degrees your bill won't be too high.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News