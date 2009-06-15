After-Hours Healthcare Clinic Opens

Revamping healthcare has been all the talk in Washington D.C. lately, but one Sherman family is tackling some of our local healthcare problems. KTEN's Katy Blakey has more.

Advanced Practice Family Healthcare is now open and serving patients between 2pm and 10pm. The business provides after-hours care for those folks who work late or can't afford to miss work when they're sick.

Operator Diane Keahey is a nurse practitioner and spent years working in our local ERs. She says she sees a big need for this type of clinic.

"Working in the ER you hear it all," said Keahey. "'If I miss one more day of work, I'm going to lose my job. I wish there was a place actually open late at night.' I heard that from a woman in Sherman and it got me thinking 'Wow, I could do that.'"

The place is open late and is for those folks who need help, but do not have an emergency - those suffering from minor afflictions.

The business plans to accept Medicare and Medicaid patients, most major insurance providers and will help those without insurance.

Katy Blakey, KTEN News

Advanced Practice Family Healthcare 1109 S. Sam Rayburn Fwy. E, Suite 300 903-892-9390