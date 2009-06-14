Local Blood Center Teams Up With Military Preservation Association

A blood drive proves to be a success in Sherman thanks to the help of a local military preservation association. KTEN's Deeda Payton reports.

Families who came out to the Texoma Regional Blood Center today got to see five restored military vehicles from the different war eras. The president of a local chapter of the military preservation association, says they teamed up with the blood center to inspire more people to donate. He says their vehicles give the public just one more reason to come out. "They got in touch with us a couple years ago. Kids can see the vehicles while parents are giving blood."

The blood drive started at nine Saturday morning at ended around two o'clock. Meg Graham, a local donor says anytime she hears about a blood drive she donates because she knows how important it is. "I think it helps to know that you've helped somebody. We all may need blood sometime. Save a life."

If you missed Saturday's blood drive you can still donate. The Texoma Regional Blood Center is open Monday through Friday eight to five-thirty and Saturdays nine to one. They say they are currently in critical need of A-positive and O-negative.

Deeda Payton, KTEN News.



