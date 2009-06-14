Old, Tattered Flags are Retired in Special Ceremony

A flag retirement ceremony was held today at the Sherman VFW. Flags, tattered and torn, were burned in a special ceremony meant to honor the star-spangled banners. KTEN's Deeda Payton reports.

Veteran, Charles Holcomb, explains the proper way to dispose of the unservicable flags. "So we have to cut stripes because when you can the flag it's no longer a flags and have a very discreet and dignified disposal of the flags." "It's also an honor to the flag to give a proper retirement."

At the ceremony, speakers read the history of the flag and, of course, the meaning of every star and stripe.

Deeda Payton, KTEN News.