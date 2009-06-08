Carter County Commissioners Searching For New Emergency Manager

Commissioners in Carter County are looking for a new Emergency Management Director. Ed Reed is no longer with the county. He was let go a couple of weeks ago. Meredith Saldana met with commissioners and has more.

Commissioners aren't commenting on why the Carter County Emergency Manager of 8 years was let go.

All they would say is it was not a financial matter but rather a personnel issue.

Now, they're in the process of looking for a replacement.

Commissioners talked to Oklahoma Emergency Management over the phone Monday morning.

They say they are taking applications but are waiting for state emergency management to get here next week to walk them through the process.

Commissioners say most of the work from the tornado and fires was caught up before Reed was terminated but there are still a few loose ends.

McLaughlin says, "Right now we're getting back to working on roads. You know we got way behind on all that clean up so we're trying to catch up on that."

They tell me the new emergency manager will have to meet specific requirements including being certified by the Oklahoma Emergency Management Office.

But Bill McLaughlin says they aren't in too much of a hurry to hire someone.

He says the job is very extensive and they don't want to hire just anyone off the street.

As for now, McLaughlin is the chairperson and will be covering the emergency manager's duties with help from the other commissioners.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News