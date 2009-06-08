Be a Reality TV Star--Wanted: An Oklahoma Family

If you live on a farm in Oklahoma and want to be on television now is your chance. The British Broadcasting Channel is looking to produce a television show starring an Oklahoma farm family.

They are looking for one conservative, traditional family with teenagers that would be willing to take on a couple more teens. The added teens would be from Britain and the Oklahoma family would be their role model for the week. This will be the TV station's second season as their first season was a success.

If you feel your family has what it takes to be the next reality star e-mail Sarah Rubin at sarahrubin@twentytwenty.tv or you can contact her at 011-44-207-284-2020. Below, the link to the website of the station hoping to bring their series to the united states. Http://www.twentytwenty.tv/