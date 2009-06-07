Chrysler Dealerships Offer Big Bargains

If you're looking for a new car, you might get the best deal this weekend.

As part of it's restructuring, Chrysler has told almost 800 dealerships across the country they'll no longer be allowed to sell new cars after next week. Since they'll be stuck with any new cars they don't sell, you can expect deep discounts on Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge vehicles.

This is also the last weekend they can offer manufacturer's incentives like rebates. Dealers warn not to expect ridiculous deals, just drastic discounts.

Go here to find a dealer on that discounted list: http://www.autoobserver.com/2009/05/terminated-chrysler-dealers-offer-bargains-earn-slim-profits-edmundscom-reports.html.