Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger Returns To Denison

It was a heroes homecoming for Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger Saturday. The Denison native piloted Flight 1549 to safety in the Hudson River just a few months ago - saving every passenger and crew member onboard.

His actions have been called miraculous. And his reaction to all the attention earned him the title of "Humble Hero."

This weekend the captain is back home in Denison as part of the city's celebration of "Hometown Heroes" - marking his achievements, remembering heroes of the past and recognizing Denison High's Class of 2009.

KTEN's Sterling Riggs has more.

"It kind of gives you chill bumps to know that someone that did something like that is from here," said Denison resident, Vicki Harrison.

The homemade signs and cheering was all for one man - hometown hero Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger.

"What he had done will never be forgotten," said James Barnett. "I see small children walking around waving and saluting him. They know him just like children know Elvis. He will always be remembered."

The hometown boy was treated like royalty.

"I was like 'Oh my gosh, he's here,'" said Adrienne Hernandez. "I saw him. He is looking at our poster."

A man of few words and one who was shown great courage, Sullenberger was the honored guest at the D-Day celebration of heroes and veterans at the Katy Depot in Denison.

"Sully, your cool headed actions on that cold das you steered the 1549 on the Hudson reminded people that training and commitment still carried the day," said Texas Gov. Rick Perry. "You showed people how to do things Texas style and you inspired a nation with your bravery."

"I say it on behalf of every one here," said David Bryant, Master of Ceremonies. "Your hometown of Denison always is and always will be proud. Welcome home Sully."

"I am very pleased to see today that Denison still has the small town values that I so fondly remember," said Capt. Sullenberger. "I simply can not imagine a better place to have grown up."



"There are those who told me they were glad that I was in the left seat, but I had help. I had union pilots with me from the first moments."

And to the residents of Denison he will no longer be known as just plain 'ole Burney.

"There's just one more question I have for my high school classmates. 'How come you were not this nice to me back in high school?'"

But Capt. Sullenberger - the man who's heroic act saved the lives of 155 people one cold day on the Hudson River.

Sterling Riggs, KTEN News

