Austin College Professor Named Texas State Historian

Light T. Cummins, an Austin College professor, is the new Texas State Historian and has a statewide platform to preach the gospel of Texas History.

He'll spend the next 2 years advancing awareness of the Lone Star state's history and providing ways for people to get more information about the state's colorful past.

He's already set up at Texas State Historian blog. Go here to read it : http://www.historianoftexas.blogspot.com.

The author of several books on the state, Cummins family pedigree goes back almost 200 years in Texas and has taught for nearly 30 years at Austin College.

KTEN News



