Pick-up Truck Strikes Sherman Shopper

In Sherman a shopper at Lowe's Home Improvement store is hit by a pick-up truck in the parking lot. It happened around 4pm Saturday. Witnesses say the driver of a pick-up truck accident struck a man pushing a heavy-duty cart of lumber.

We spoke to the driver. He says it happened very fast. He didn't even seen the man.

The shopper was thrown to the ground. Paramedics rushed him to Wilson N. Jones hospital. It's believed he suffered only minor injuries.

KTEN News