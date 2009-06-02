Campsites with Personality

The hot weather is just one confirmation that Summer has begun and already many local residents are heading to the camp grounds and lake. Campsites on Lake Texoma come with personality and figuring out which ones right for you can help maximize the quality of your visit.

If your looking for a quite peaceful stay, Platter, Juniper and Damsite campsites will top your list, but if you are looking to have fun with friends you'll favor West Burns and East Burns campsites.

If your looking to cast your rod, Canyon Creek is the best place to get away from the crowds. No matter what your weekend goal is at Lake Texoma there is a campsite for everyone.

But remember if you want to camp you'll need to call ahead because many areas are closed this Summer due to the high waters and construction renovations going on throughout the park.

You can call for more information on campsites, closures and reservations at (903) 465-4903 or visit their website http://www.laketexomaonline.com/home.asp.

If you are looking for a fully loaded campsite, you will want to stay at a class "A" site which includes restrooms, showers, trailer dumps, hiking trials and boat ramps. Class "A" sites include Buncombe Creek, Caney Creek, East Burns Run, Johnston Creek, Juniper Point, Lakeside, Platter, Preston and West Burns. If you are looking for the basic essentials a class "C" site might interest you, they include restrooms, picnic area, swim beach and nature trails. On that list Damsite, East and West Burns day use areas. Camp grounds with gates are open from 6am through 10pm. You are always able to leave but you cannot reenter the campsite after 10pm. Non-gated sites are open 24 hours; the only 24 hour site is damsite.

Christina Lusby, Reports.