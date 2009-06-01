New Grayson County Justice Center Branch

In Whitesboro, it's out with the old and in with the new. At least when it comes to a "branch" of the Grayson County Justice Center. KTEN's Jhen Kordela has why officials say it's time for a new building.

When it comes down to it, Grayson County officials say they've outgrown the current justice center in Whitesboro. So, it's spending $150,000 to get a new one.

With the western part of Grayson County growing, the workers there need more space. The new center will house a justice of the peace office and serve as a collection spot for county taxes and vehicle registration fees.

"Well, we'll have an existing building there now that is in a terrible state of disrepair," says Jeff Schneider, the purchasing agent for the county. "We need to do a lot of work on it. We need to expand it, make it a little bit bigger. So, our plan is to build a building behind the existing building and then occupy it and then tear down what we have now."



There will be no other major changes involving staff or equipment involved with the new justice center branch.

- Jhen Kordela, KTEN News.



