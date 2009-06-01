SOSU President Stepping Down

From Press Release:



DURANT, Okla. - Dr. Michael D. Turner announced today that he will resign his position as president of Southeastern Oklahoma State University, effective June 30, 2009.

In a letter distributed to the Southeastern community this morning, Turner wrote: "During the past few months, it has become increasingly more difficult to devote enough of my personal time to my family...You have made this a wonderful and memorable experience for Lisa, Madison, Megan and me. We feel very blessed to have met so many sincere and welcoming people. The students, faculty, staff and alumni of Southeastern are passionate and dedicated to promoting the values of a high quality institution. The members and families of this great community have opened their hearts to us. And for all of this, we will be eternally grateful.''

Turner has served as Southeastern president since Jan. 1, 2008. Prior to coming to Southeastern, he was Vice President for Student Affairs at Rogers State University in Claremore, Oklahoma.