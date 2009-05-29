Fire Destroys Denison Home

A home in Denison is destoryed by flames. KTEN's Katy Blakey has the latest.

The family says they packed up Friday morning, preparing for a fun day out on the Red River. But just minutes after they left, they got a phone call saying their house was on fire.

Workers at a nearby bar-b-que pit spotted the flames and called 911. Denison firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly, but the damage had already been done. Family members told us three rooms were destroyed and the rest suffered heavy smoke and water damage.

The house was built by the homeowners husband who passed away last year.

"I saved her husband's picture that she sleeps with," said Andie Vickrey. "That's the only thing I can save right now until later."

Denison fire crews believe the blaze started in a front bedroom, but are still working to determine what sparked it. Red Cross is helping the family.

Katy Blakey, KTEN News