Jailer Jailed for Allegedly Helping Inmate Attempt to Escape

18-year-old Billy Wallace is under even tighter security inside the Bryan County Jail. He's the inmate who ran from the courthouse Thursday when he was arraigned on his first escape charges. Wallace's run only lasted about 15 minutes.

Deputies arrested his girlfriend Jessica Miller and another teenager from the "get away car."

Sheriff Bill Sturch says the jailer actually gave Wallace a key to his handcuffs and leg irons so that while he sat in court he could undo them and make a run for it.

"I'm upset when this happens, terribly upset because we hire these peole to do a job, they they betray us. They're traitors to do this to the county as far as i'm concerned."

That jailer, whose name is not being released at this time, is not being held in the Bryan County Jail.

As for Wallace, he's in custody after brifly escaping along with his girlfriend Miller. The two are expected back in court Friday at 2 p.m.

Sturch says he feels betrayed. "I can only guess that their must have been some money involved. I doubt he did it for the heck of doint it." s

Sturch says another arrest is pending. This one is not within the jail, but would bring up the tally of arrests relating to Wallace's escape to five, including Wallace.

