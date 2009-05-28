Local Therapist Turns Himself in for the Alleged Sexual Abuse of a Child Posted: Thursday, May 28, 2009 6:19 PM EDT Posted:

From GCSO Press Release:



Jim Douglas, a local therapist, turned himself in on May 27, 2009 to the Grayson County Sheriff's Office on Charges of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. The charge was brought against Douglas after two teenage males made an outcry of sexual abuse against Douglas. Search warrants were executed on Douglas' home and office prior to Douglas' arrest.