Despite Economy Lake Murray Lodge Sees Spike In Interest

It's a back to work Tuesday for most folks after a long holiday weekend. The lakes were packed even with the flooding we've seen. Texoma faired pretty good. But it was Lake Murray that may have ended up with the best news. KTEN's Meredith Saldana reports.

They say it's not unusual for them to be booked solid on a holiday weekend, but there were lots of people calling, looking for a last minute nearby vacation spot.

It's quite a different scene Tuesday at Lake Murray as crews begin cleaning up after a busy weekend of fun.

The Lake Murray Lodge is the oldest lodge in the state.

It was built in 1949 and the General Manager Lou Logan says weekends like this are always busy and surprisingly they've noticed a spike in interest despite the economic downturn.

Logan says, "It didn't affect us because people are actually remaining closer to home. We're an hour and a half from Dallas. We're an hour and a half from Oklahoma City and so that's a nice travel distance."

Logan says he believes places like Lake Murray Lodge will continue to succeed because they offer activities for families of all ages.

From ATV trails, to camp sites, horseback riding and water sports.

Logan says with the economy they way it is, many people can't afford to take their families to places like Disney World and many of them are turning to local lake resorts as an alternative.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News