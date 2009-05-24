Lake Texoma: What's Open; What's Not

Now, here's a reminder of which marina's and boat ramps are open and what's not.



Catfish Bay Marina is open. But, it's not selling fuel. Lighthouse resort in Pottsboro, the gas dock is open along with the ramp.



Little Mineral in Pottsboro is open. But, the boat launch is closed. Same goes for Flowing Wells.



Grandpappy may be a good place to get your boat out. The ramp is open there.

On the Oklahoma side, Alberta Creek and Newberry Creek both have their ramps closed. Newberry's gas dock is also closed.

But, Little Glasses and Buncombe Creek are both open, along with the gas dock.

And the spillway ramp on the Texas side is open, as well.



