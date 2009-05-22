Highport Marina Opens Restaurant and Nightclub

Memorial Day Weekend is here and local marinas want you to know they are open for business. And, the lake level is currently at about 628-feet and dropping. KTEN's Deeda Payton has what lake goers can expect this holiday weekend.

Highport Marina is also announcing good news. Their restaurant and nightclub will be open this weekend. Last week when the water rose, The Island Restaurant closed as a precaution, but they have moved everything back inside. Now the restaurant just lives up to its name, with water on all sides, but that isn't stopping Highport from serving. "In the restaurant today, you can't walk into the restaurant because there is water in the lower parking lot, but we've built a ramp to get up into the restaurant. We'll be just fine."



Highport says they have power back on at the boathouses and shuttles to and from. The only downside is that all boat rentals were canceled so they could be used to transport patrons to and from their boats.

Deeda Payton, KTEN News.

