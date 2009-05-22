Blood Needed on Busy Holiday Weekend - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Blood Needed on Busy Holiday Weekend

The Oklahoma Blood Institute in Ardmore is trying to beef up its blood supply, so they fired up the grills Friday, along with the Oklahoma Beef Council, to give donors a free hot dog and T-shirt.

More than 50 people came out as of Friday afternoon, but the organization still needs more donations.

The idea behind the drive is to boost the blood supply heading into Memorial Day weekend, when there's often an increase in accidents.

Director Susan Crews told KTEN News, "You know, blood doesn't take a holiday like we do.   There's always still a patient in the hospital or an accident on the road. So we need people to come in and donate blood."

The Oklahoma Blood Institute center in Ardmore is located at 1420 Veterans Blvd. The drive will continue Saturday, until 6pm.

And Texoma Regional Blood Center says it's always in need of blood, as well.

Officials there are holding a blood drive Saturday at Booksamillion in the Sherman Town Center from 11am until 3pm.