New Restaurant Opens at Lake Murray in Time for Holiday Weekend

Good news for the area. A new business and a new place to relax on Lake Murray. KTEN's Meredith Saldana has more.

It's the only restaurant at Lake Murray with water front access where boaters can actually tie their boat up at the marina while they take time to eat.

Or, you can pull up just to pick up a to-go order.

The owner of the Warf is a boat owner himself and as says convenience is key.

He's kept his house boat at the Lake Murray Marina for the last year and it didn't take him long to realize something was missing.

So he decided to open a restaurant that would serve everything from hot dogs and burgers to steak and even seafood.

They'll even deliver to your house boat at the marina.

Owner Jeff St. Clair says, "Oh it's always a problem on the lake. You know, you're out on the water and everyone gets hungry and there's just never enough food so it's convenient. I think it'll be real convenient for all the boaters not just the house boats but any boat on the lake."

The Warf will serve breakfast as well as lunch and dinner.

St. Clair says you won't pay high dollar for the convenience either.

A burger and fries will average about $5.

Charlie Hall, from Oklahoma City, keeps his house boat at the marina and says it's a great idea.

Hall says, "Periodically we'll go out and now that they have the restaurant we just go across the bridge and there we are."

The owner says everything seems to be running right on track and they plan to be open to the public on Friday.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News