APD: Selection of Deputy Chief

Date: May 21, 2009

Ref: Selection of Deputy Chief

The Ardmore Police Department has completed an exhausted testing process and has made a final selection. Richard Ackerman will begin his assignment as DEPUTY CHIEF for the Ardmore Police Department on Monday June 08, 2009.

Richard joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1974 and progressed through the ranks until retiring in 2007. Richard retired as a Lieutenant. Richard served with the LAPD for 32 years and served in ever major unit for LAPD. Richard ended his career as a Commander in the Patrol Division. Following his LAPD retirement, Richard was hired under contract as a Captain and second in command for California State University Los Angeles Department of Public Safety. Richard served in this position for two years.

Richard is married to the former Leslie Ann Barnett. Richard and Leslie have two son's, Brandon Ackerman is 20 years old and is currently serving in the United States Marines and Jason Ackerman 23 years old who is completing his college education.

Richard attended Northern Arizona University and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science Degree majoring in Police Science and Administration in 1974. Richard attended Pepperdine University in Malibu California and graduated with his Master's Degree in Public Communications. Richard completed this while employed as a full time peace officer for LAPD and maintained a 4.0 grade point average.

Richard has shown great interest in becoming the next Deputy Chief for the Ardmore Police Department. Richard indicated he felt his experience provides him with sufficient qualifications to be the ideal candidate to be the next Deputy Chief of the Ardmore Police Department. Richard has over 35 years of experience as a law enforcement officer. Richard had a fulfilling career with LAPD. Richard indicated he felt he could make a positive contribution to the stakeholders in the City of Ardmore and to the Ardmore Police Department. Richard has demonstrated his loyalty, solid work ethic, and commitment to excellence in the career field of law enforcement with 35 years of service.

The Ardmore Police Department and Chief David Leonardo are proud to welcome Deputy Chief Richard Alderman to our team and the City of Ardmore.