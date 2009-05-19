CCSD: Stolen RV Recovered, Man Arrested

From news release:

On 05-18-2009 the Carter County Sheriff's Department was contacted by the Texas Department of Public Safety. A joint investigation was started for the recovery of a possible stolen RV trailer currently located in Carter County. That during the investigation, a 2007 HideOut RV Trailer was located at the Hidden Lake RV Park at 4661 Hedges Road- Carter County.

The trailer was currently being occupied by Terry Edward Nixon and his girlfriend Sharon Holloway. The trailer was confirmed stolen from the Sherman Texas area, and was confirmed by the Sherman Police Department.

Terry Edward Nixon was taken into custody by Carter County Deputies without incident for Possession of Stolen Property.

The trailer was taken to a secure location, and will be returned to the owner.

Nixon will have an initial appearance in Carter County Court today (5-19-2009 at 1:30) to set a bond for his charge. The charge in Carter County is a Felony, and on (5-18-2009) a warrant was issued from Wise County Texas for Terry Nixon. The Wise County warrant is for Felony Theft.

After Nixon's charge in Carter County he will be sent to Wise County for their charges.

Deputy Matthew Dunn

Criminal Investigator

Carter County Sheriff's Department